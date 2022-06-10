Utility Meter Electric Stock Image
TRENTON - The Murphy Administration is urging households that are behind on their utility, water or sewer bills to apply for assistance. 

“Time is running out for anyone who is behind on their utility bills to make arrangements before their service is disconnected,” New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso said in a statement.

Arrangements have been made which require authorities to continue providing utilities to individuals who have submitted applications for utility assistance. Those arrangements are set to expire on June 14.

The state has multiple programs to assist with past-due utility bills. Eligible households can visit the DCAid portal at www.nj.gov/dca/dcaid to submit an application for assistance. The DCAid portal also checks to see what other benefits the applicant may qualify for. Screening only takes about 1-2 minutes to complete. 

The funds are administered through the Department for Community Affairs, a state agency which offers a wide range of programs and services, including energy assistance, housing vouchers, affordable housing production, fire and building safety, community planning and development, local government management and finance, and disaster recovery and mitigation.

