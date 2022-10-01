AVALON LOGO SHUTTERSTOCK
AVALON – Gov. Phil Murphy signed S-1368 Aug. 5. The new statute requires business owners and landlords of multi-family rental units to carry liability insurance of $500,000. The amount is lowered to $300,000 for small multifamily properties that are also owner-occupied. 

