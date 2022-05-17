fire trucks.png

A line of fire vehicles from around Cape May County at a 2018 Memorial Day parade. The new funding will support a variety of equipment needs in departments across New Jersey.

TRENTON – $10 million in federal funds will be distributed throughout the state to support the provision of protective, cleaning and sanitization equipment for New Jersey firefighters.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Grants of up to $75,000 will be administered by the Division of Local Government Services within the Department of Community Affairs. 

Grant awards will prioritize volunteer fire departments, as well as departments in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Most fire departments in Cape May County are run by volunteers.

“This grant program will go a long way in supporting the well-being of our NJ State Firefighter’s Association members who serve in career and volunteer departments,” New Jersey State Firefighter’s Association president Robert Ordway said in a statement.

“Access to new equipment and continued training will help protect the health and safety of firefighters throughout NJ,” he continued.

