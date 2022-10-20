New Jersey Logo

TRENTON - Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced that the NJ Bureau of Securities (“Bureau”) took action today to halt an online entity purportedly operating from the country of Georgia from offering unregistered securities in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) tied to an online slots game and the metaverse.

