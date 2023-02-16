SEA ISLE CITY - At a Feb. 14 Sea Isle City Council meeting, Mayor Leonard Desiderio gave his annual State of the City address. In a newsletter the day prior, Desiderio had warned of a “spoiler alert” before he declared the state of the city as “very good.” His address before the council supported that assessment.
Desiderio began with the city’s financial health. He stated that the 2023 budget will contain no increase in the local purpose tax rate. Desiderio said the city’s general fund balance stands at $8.7 million, adding that the balance is the highest it has ever been. The mayor also reported that water and sewer rates would not go up in 2023.
Desiderio then turned his attention to capital infrastructure and facilities, with a special emphasis on the new community center at the location of the former public school. The school, which closed in 2012 due to Sea Isle’s declining student population, occupies the entire block bordered by Park Road, Central Avenue, 45th Street and 46th Street.
Work is underway to demolish the former school and prepare the site for the construction of the community center. Desiderio said the community center facility should be completed in the first half of 2025. He reminded the public that downpayment on the construction was accounted for in the 2022 budget, with payments for construction of the building “factored” into projections for future budgets.
Desiderio next announced a favorable decision by the county’s Open Space program to recommend grant funding of $1.5 million for two projects in the north end of the island, a dog park and a beach observation pavilion and handicapped access ramp at 5th Street.
On the beach theme, the mayor said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to bid a Sea Isle City beach replenishment in the next two months. This will be the second beach fill for the community since it executed a 50-year agreement with the Army Corps in 2015.
Turning his attention to flood mitigation, Desiderio spoke of the partnership with the county to advance several stormwater pump projects over “the next several years.” Much of the city’s storm sewer system is under county jurisdiction. In addition to his role as mayor, Desiderio is also the director of the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners.
The city is seeking grant funding to help defray some of the costs associated with the stormwater flood mitigation plan. Desiderio used that moment to inform the public of a $400,000 grant recently received that can be used for infrastructure projects.
The mayor’s attention next turned to public safety, which he deemed of “paramount” importance to the city. Here, his focus was on the “disruptive behavior” of gangs of young people, which he attributed to “recent attitudes in our society” and the consequences of “ill-conceived changes in laws at the state level.”
Desiderio pointed to attempts to get legislative action to aid in dealing with the problem but noted, “We’ve yet to see adoption of any laws, or changes in any regulations from the state’s attorney general, that provide our police with the necessary tools to properly hold juveniles accountable for disruptive behavior.”
Desiderio said he will not wait any longer to take the necessary actions to make sure the city is safe. He promised to introduce two ordinances at the next council meeting (Feb. 28) that will “assist our police by giving them additional tools to ensure public safety.”
One of those ordinances will establish a citywide curfew for those individuals under 18. The second will restrict the carrying of backpacks on beaches and the promenade after a set time.
Having explained the ordinances, Desiderio reminded the public that the city is also seeking positive ways to reduce the tendency for groups of young people to engage in disruptive behavior.
He cited the city’s new youth recreation committee, where local students provide feedback on recreational programs and activities they would like to see. He said the city would be implementing some of their suggestions in the coming summer.
Desiderio quoted what he termed the city’s mantra: We are one Sea Isle City and together we’ll be stronger than ever.”
Thoughts? Questions? Contact the author, Vince Conti, at vconti@cmcherald.com.