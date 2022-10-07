TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs today announced that the application period for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open for residents across the state for the 2022-2023 heating season. The program helps low- and moderate-income households with their heating bills and provides emergency heating system services and emergency fuel assistance. As a result of increases in federal income limits, families with higher incomes are now able to apply and urged to do so.
State Makes Assistance Available for Heating Bills for Low-Income Residents
Options Also Exist for Energy, Water and Sewer Costs
