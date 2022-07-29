Naloxone
TRENTON – The Murphy Administration today announced that the Department of Human Services (DHS) has launched a Naloxone Distribution Program [t.e2ma.net] in partnership with the Department of Health and the Office of the Attorney General. The program allows eligible agencies the opportunity to request direct shipments of naloxone online anytime they need it. 

