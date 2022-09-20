TRENTON – New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo and Attorney General Matt Platkin announced today that they have reached an agreement with Chipotle Mexican Grill to resolve alleged widespread and persistent violations of the state’s child labor laws. Under today’s groundbreaking settlement with NJDOL, the popular fast-food restaurant chain will pay $7.75 million, and has agreed to a far-reaching compliance plan for its 85 New Jersey locations aimed at putting an end to these practices.
State Announces $7M Settlement with Chipotle
Child Labor Law Violations Cited
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Press Release
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Middle Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating Missing Woman
- Indictments Filed Sept. 13
- Cape May to Reduce City Speed Limits
- Man on Bike in N. Wildwood Caught with Drugs
- Wildwood Planning Board Shows Support for Pacific Avenue Hotel
- Motorcyclist Airlifted After Single Vehicle Crash
- UPDATE: Crest School Lockdown Caused by Misidentified Jogger
- Crest Planners Endorse Liquor License with NJ Ave Redevelopment
- Goldprint Barbershop Brings Old-School Haircuts to North Cape May
- Employees at Cape Regional Physicians Associates Vote to Unionize
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Stone Harbor - Pennsylvania just waived the basic skills requirement in order to attract more teacher. Let’s just dummy down the education system a little more. Hopefully, Governor Murphy doesn’t do the same in NJ...
- West Wildwood - Just heard the Boro does not have enough police officers to cover all the shifts, so now Wildwood P.D. is covering nightshifts, So what is Commissioner Banning doing about it.
- Stone Harbor - After looking at my retirement account, my Financial Planner told me I should plan on not dying......It's so bad, I now have a kid in Africa sponsoring me.
- Cape May - There are two reasons socialism will never catch on in this country – Americans aren’t stupid and freedom can’t exist without free-market capitalism.
- West Wildwood - West Wildwood is Hiring Wildwood are going to start patrolling West Wildwood . The West Wildwood Commissioner of Public safety has cut a deal with Wildwood for there service at extremely high...