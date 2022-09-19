AVA DIGEST - Back Passing Award.jpg

A beach on Avalon's north end.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - Anything that shows movement on the upcoming federal beach replenishment for 7-Mile Island is good news. The periodic beach fills are always highly anticipated events in both Avalon and Stone Harbor.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments