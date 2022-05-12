hospital
WASHINGTON - Leapfrog is a national organization of employers focused on health care safety. The organization produced semiannual safety ratings for hospitals across the country, covering over 30 different measures of hospital safety, with details available in the full report. 

As a state, New Jersey did much better than the national average, with two-thirds of the Garden State’s 70 acute care hospitals receiving either an A or B grade. Nationally, only one-third of hospitals were so rated. 

The four hospitals that are most frequently used by Cape May County residents had two with a grade of B and two that received a C rating. 

Cape Regional Medical Center received a B grade, a rating level the hospital has held continuously since fall 2020. 

Shore Medical Center was given its second C grade in a row after four As and one B rating in the five previous reporting periods. 

The AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus was the other local area hospital to receive a B grade. The hospital moved from a C to a B rating in the previous fall 2021 report. 

AtlantiCare’s City Campus in Atlantic City continued the C grade it has held since fall 2020 when it slipped from a series of B grades. 

