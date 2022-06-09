South Jersey Gas logo

ATLANTIC CITY - South Jersey Gas announced a five year, $200 million effort to replace 250 miles of at-risk facilities. The program has received the requisite New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approval and will commence July 1.

The targeted replacement infrastructure includes vintage coated steel and Aldyl-A plastic mains and related services. Additionally, the project will install excess flow valves on new services lines.

By targeting aging sections of the distribution system, the program will enhance service, support environmental stewardship and facilitate economic development through job creation.

South Jersey Gas has more than 400,000 customers across the region.

“While South Jersey Gas has been making considerable investments to modernize its natural gas system for many years, a significant portion of the company’s legacy distribution system is still comprised of aging, at-risk pipe. As these aging systems are replaced…(customers) will receive immediate and tangible benefits,” said Melissa Orsen, President of South Jersey Industries, Utilities.

The approved infrastructure will commence without any immediate rate impacts associated with it.

