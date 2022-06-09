ATLANTIC CITY - South Jersey Gas announced a five year, $200 million effort to replace 250 miles of at-risk facilities. The program has received the requisite New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approval and will commence July 1.
The targeted replacement infrastructure includes vintage coated steel and Aldyl-A plastic mains and related services. Additionally, the project will install excess flow valves on new services lines.
By targeting aging sections of the distribution system, the program will enhance service, support environmental stewardship and facilitate economic development through job creation.
South Jersey Gas has more than 400,000 customers across the region.
“While South Jersey Gas has been making considerable investments to modernize its natural gas system for many years, a significant portion of the company’s legacy distribution system is still comprised of aging, at-risk pipe. As these aging systems are replaced…(customers) will receive immediate and tangible benefits,” said Melissa Orsen, President of South Jersey Industries, Utilities.
The approved infrastructure will commence without any immediate rate impacts associated with it.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.