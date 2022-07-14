piping plover baby stock

A baby piping plover waiting for its sibling to hatch.

 bparsons98 via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich reminded Upper Township Committee and the public at the governing body's July 11 meeting that, “It's piping plover nesting season and in compliance with state and federal laws, Upper has closed a couple of beach entrances at the north end of Strathmere."  

He noted that one of those entrances is an officially designated Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) sanctioned handicapped access.  

"We might need to curtail handicapped access at additional exits," he said.  

"We also need to be mindful that no dogs are permitted on the beach even when leashed, which is in violation of law because it’s a big disturbance to the nesting birds,” he added.  

Mayor Curtis Corson requested that efforts be made to keep as many handicapped accessible beach entrances open as is permitted under regulations. 

 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments