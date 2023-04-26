WILDWOOD – Wildwood is currently engaged in a capital project that will reduce city spending once completed and start making money down the road, according to city officials.
Footings are being laid and conduits installed for solar canopies that will be constructed over the parking lots north and south of the Wildwood Municipal Complex.
City Administrator Steve O’Connor said the city is investing $1.8 million for the solar panels, plus another $300,000 for conduit installation and electrical service upgrades to accommodate the solar system with Atlantic City Electric.
Geoscape Solar, of Mount Laurel, is the project manager.
According to O’Connor, the solar array will reduce the annual electricity consumption costs for City Hall and the police and fire facilities by an annual amount of $56,200.
In addition, the city will receive credit through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) in the annual amount of $53,000 for 15 years, totaling $795,000. The life of the solar system is 30 years.
“As part of the project, the city will be initially installing eight Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with the capability to expand to Level 3 chargers in the future,” O’Connor said.
A Level 2 charger is a 240-volt charger, as opposed to a Level 1, which is 120 volts, or the same as typical household service. Level 3 chargers are also known as DC fast chargers and can add 100 to 250 miles of range in 30 to 45 minutes. Users would pay for the electricity for charging their vehicles.
The city will have to pay an estimated $30,000 for the cost of materials, plus about $25,000 in labor.
However, Wildwood will receive a one-time payment of $600,000 in Federal Direct Pay authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act.
“The city will also be applying for Atlantic City Electric monetary credits,” O’Connor said. “The entire project was funded by the city’s Capital Program.”
O’Connor said it is anticipated that the electrical consumption savings in addition to the tax credits and revenue generated from the EV charging stations will fully pay for the project within 12 to 14 years. Since the life expectancy of the system is 30 years, once it’s paid off in 12 to 14 years, the remaining years of the system will see direct reductions in energy costs.
Wildwood is one of several Cape May County municipalities considering the installation of EV charging stations. Wildwood Crest is planning to install stations at the new Crest Arts Pavilion and the Crest Pier.
Upper Township is weighing the benefits of accepting grants from the BPU and Atlantic City Electric. Township Administrator Gary DeMarzo said the township would have to consider whether it could bring in enough revenue to justify the investment.
In November 2022, two EV charging stations became operational at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal.
