TRENTON - Legislation sponsored by Sen. Michael Testa that would help small businesses clear the air was advanced by the Senate Labor Committee March 7.

Testa’s bill, S-289, would establish the New Jersey Small Business Indoor Air Quality Management Support Program to provide loans to eligible small employers.

“We want to ensure clean, healthy air for employees to breathe, and efficient ventilation for a comfortable workplace,” said Testa (R-1). “Business owners and their workers can benefit from a healthier, more conducive environment.”

Testa serves as the co-chair of the bipartisan Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, which has identified S-289 as a legislative priority.

The program established by the measure is optional and small companies are not required to participate.

