NORTH WILDWOOD - Ron Simone, North Wildwood’s city administrator, has resigned from his position and will soon begin employment at the county level as Cape May County’s deputy administrator.
NicholasLong, who has served in different positions with North Wildwood, including various positions in the financial office, will replace Simone as North Wildwood’s city administrator.
Simone’s resignation marks the end of his nine-year employment with the city. Mayor PatrickRosenellosaid at a June 8 City Council meeting that Simone has worked with North Wildwood in some way or another since Simone was 16.
“He started as a lifeguard, graduated Catholic University on a Saturday, and started here on Monday as an intern,”Rosenellosaid.
He, and others on the council, lauded Simone’s work ethic and professionalism; they wished him the best at his new county job, where hewillbesalaried at$127,500.
Rosenellosaid that the county has pursued Simone for over a year now and that the city will miss him.
“It’s a good thing for the City of North Wildwood that our administrator was recognized by the county,”Rosenellosaid.
Long, Simone’s replacement, was born and raised in North Wildwood. He served as the city’s deputy chief financial officer and deputy administrator under Simone before assuming the city administrator role. His promotion was confirmed at the June 8 council meeting.
