SICPD Cops and Coffee 9-29-21.png

Sea Isle City Police Lieutenant William Mammele speaks with those passing by during “Coffee with a Cop” Sept. 30, 2021 at Spinners Pizza Ice Cream and Grill.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY - City Council approved a resolution for Sea Isle's police department to accept the “New Jersey Interoperable Communications System” per a formal user agreement Sept. 27. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments