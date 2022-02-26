Hydraulic,Lifts,For,The,Car,In,The,Underground,Parking.
Stock Image

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – City Council, at its Feb. 22 meeting, approved the introduction of an ordinance permitting in specific zones “mechanical parking lifts” and “stacked” parking to “ensure that there is ample parking throughout the island”.  

Stacked parking spaces, where vehicles occupy various tiered vertical spaces, are facilitated by moving parking lifts that can raise or lower a vehicle to its space.  

Stacked parking will be prohibited except at single and two-family dwellings that have driveways and parking areas that are clearly separate from any other driveways and parking areas on adjacent lots.  

Mechanical parking lifts will be prohibited except in commercial districts when shielded from public view and enclosed with a roof and in residential zones when fully contained within a garage.  

Final council approval and opportunity for public comment will be at the governing body’s March 22 meeting. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments