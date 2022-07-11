e-bike stock in place with fence behind
SEA ISLE CITY – At its June 28 meeting, Sea Isle City Council introduced an ordinance to regulate e-bikes on Sea Isle’s popular and busy Promenade.  

Operation of these motor-powered bikes has caused concern among residents and visitors alike, as expressed at several recent council meetings.  

E-bikes can attain relatively high speeds of up to 25 mph and beyond and are permitted to travel on sidewalks and other thoroughfares, which pedestrians use.  

The ordinance notes that the use of motorized and electric scooters and electric bicycles has become increasingly prevalent throughout the U.S. and, as a result, the ordinance is needed to ensure that municipal roads and right of ways are safe for pedestrians.  

To do so, the ordinance provides for a 10-mph limit on the entire length of the Promenade for a term of the entire year. 

During public comment, a resident opined that e-bikes should be banned entirely from the Promenade, although, under state law, this is not possible since e-bikes are treated as regular bikes.  

A second reading and public hearing for the ordinance was to be held at the July 12 council meeting. 

