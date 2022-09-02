SEA ISLE CITY – At 12 noon on September 1, Mayor Leonard Desiderio administered the Oath of Office to Captain Anthony Garreffi, Jr. and officially promoted him to Chief of the Sea Isle City Police Department.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at City Hall, where Chief Garreffi’s relatives, members of the public, retired police officers, officials from neighboring law enforcement organizations, and representatives from local civic organizations gathered to welcome Sea Isle’s new head of public safety.
Chief Garreffi has been serving as the Officer-in-Charge of the SICPD since the recent retirement of Chief Thomas McQuillen, who was preceded by Chief Thomas D’Intino.
The new Chief initially joined the SICPD as a seasonal officer in 1998 after completing Class II Officer Training at the Cape May County Police Academy. In 2000, he attended the Atlantic County Police Academy prior to serving with the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department for one year.
In 2001, he returned to the SICPD as a full-time Patrolman and was promoted to sergeant in 2007, Lieutenant in 2010, and Captain in 2014; and he served on the SICPD’s SWAT Team from 2006 to 2014.
Chief Garreffi received a Meritorious Service Award from the Fraternal Order of Police in 2005, the Officer of the Year Award in 2007, and a Meritorious Service Award from the SICPD in 2013.
As head of the Sea Isle City Police Department, Chief Garreffi will manage all day-to-day public safety operations in the community, including overseeing the City’s Division of Emergency Medical Services, Fire Department, and Office of Emergency Management.
