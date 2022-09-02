Sea Isle City Chief Anthony Garreffi, Jr. w Mayor Leonard Desiderio

Mayor Leonard Desiderio is shown pinning a new badge on the uniform of Chief Anthony Garreffi, Jr. moments after he was sworn-in as Sea Isle City’s new top law enforcement official.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – At 12 noon on September 1, Mayor Leonard Desiderio administered the Oath of Office to Captain Anthony Garreffi, Jr. and officially promoted him to Chief of the Sea Isle City Police Department.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments