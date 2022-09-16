Mobi-Mat beach walkway

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY - Two senior residents took the opportunity during public comment at the Sept. 13 city council meeting to plead for more Mobi-Mats leading to Sea Isle’s beaches. 

Recommended for you

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments