SEA ISLE CITY – A Sea Isle City resident, who lives in the north end of the municipality, made a plea for jitney serviceduring public comment at City Council's July 12 meeting.  

“Jitney service is not just an issue of convenience but most importantly of safety,” she said. “It’s not fair to us neighbors at that end of the island.  

Late at night, there are all kinds of walkers along Landis Avenue; it's very dangerous and we see lots of groups of people who have been drinking too much, so we, ourselves, have started to walk on the beach, which we know is not permitted, but we just feel it’s necessary to stay safe,” she continued.  

No jitney service really means a tragedy waiting to happen. This can’t just be about profit, as the operator has said, because we really need this service. There is no parking in town, so that means we're not there for lunch, dinner or shopping and not contributing to Sea Isle’s economic well-being,” she concluded.  

Mary Tighe, council president, said discussion will be ongoing to see what can be done. 

