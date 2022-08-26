SEA ISLE CITY – Aug. 23, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said “yet again, enough is enough.”
The city continues to with persistent juvenile disturbances.
Desiderio explained that because of citizen efforts in contacting Trenton, Governor Phil Murphy had called him. As a result, Desiderio had a conversation with Murphy’s chief of staff which he said might prove useful in making progress on the issue.
During public comment at the meeting, a resident living in Spinnaker condo spoke about the trash and disorder, going so far as to suggest following one Florida city’s enforcement decisions.
“Why can’t Sea Isle follow Ft. Lauderdale’s example when it shut down its spring break reputation. No more loading up one room in a motel with lots of kids. We could do that here,” the resident said.
“Have security guards at entrances of the Promenade and beaches. No massive parking of bikes on the Promenade and no biking at night. Bottom line is, we need to make these kids move on because it’s inconvenient and not fun for them here,” the resident opined.
