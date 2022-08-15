SEA ISLE CITY – At its August 9 regular meeting, the municipal governing body approved a resolution that provides for acceptance of a $12,500 credit for this year’s Fourth of July fireworks. The amount was originally $15,000, but a $2,500 fuel surcharge was deducted from the total refund.
editor's pick
SIC Receives Refund for Shortened July 4th Fireworks Show
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Camille Sailer
Reporter
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Neighbors Continue Complaints Against Deauville Inn
- 1 Airlifted, Multiple Injuries in Dennis Crash
- Indictments Filed Aug. 9
- Avalon Approves Boutique Hotels for Business District
- Anne Heche, Actress With CMCo Roots, Dies After Car Crash
- Sea Isle to Crack Down on Juvenile Misbehavior
- Sea Isle Amends Beach Fishing Rules
- Tax-free Back-to-school Shopping Begins Aug. 27
- Wildwood Boardwalk Repairs to Continue Through Fall 2022 and Beyond
- N. Wildwood to Explore ‘Legal Options’ to Replenish Beaches
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- The Wildwoods. - I was almost in a car accident In North Wildwood crossing Delaware Ave. Some of these vehicles make it hard to see traffic forcing us to drive almost to the e center of the road to look for crossing...
- North Cape May - For every detestable thing he did to small businesses in Atlantic City, to his predatory behavior toward women over the years (which he bragged about), to his lies and deciet to manipulate millions...
- Lower - Seems Most Democrats think the inflation reduction act will actually reduce inflation, but the Congressional Budget Office predicts that it will raise inflation. The CBO has been doing this for a...
- Upper - Here’s my spout and thought for the day. If president Trump actually did all the things he's accused of doing he could run as a Democrat.
- Wildwood Crest - Thanking GOD for a wonderful summer. Great weather for the beach and little COVID around.