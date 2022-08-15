Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – At its August 9 regular meeting, the municipal governing body approved a resolution that provides for acceptance of a $12,500 credit for this year’s Fourth of July fireworks. The amount was originally $15,000, but a $2,500 fuel surcharge was deducted from the total refund. 

