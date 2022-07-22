Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – On Tuesday, July 26, at 12 noon, Mayor Leonard Desiderio will host a Dedication Ceremony at Sea Isle City’s Municipal Marina, along 42nd Place and the Bay, in memory of Frank P. Edwardi, Sr., a beloved member of the community who served as local Harbor Master and Fire Chief.

