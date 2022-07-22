SEA ISLE CITY – On Tuesday, July 26, at 12 noon, Mayor Leonard Desiderio will host a Dedication Ceremony at Sea Isle City’s Municipal Marina, along 42nd Place and the Bay, in memory of Frank P. Edwardi, Sr., a beloved member of the community who served as local Harbor Master and Fire Chief.
Chief Edwardi was born in Philadelphia and served in the US Army before moving to Sea Isle City 54 years ago. While living in the resort and raising his family with his wife of 55 years, Kathleen, he worked as an auto mechanic and was also an employee at Mike’s Seafood for 25 years. In 1989, he became Sea Isle City’s Harbor Master / Marina Supervisor – a job he held until his retirement from the City in 2020. Additionally, for 48 years he was a member of Sea Isle City’s Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as Chief for 9 years.
Sadly, Chief Edwardi passed away in 2021, leaving behind many loved-ones.
During the Dedication Ceremony on July 26, the Mayor will be joined by members of the Edwardi family, City Councilpersons, and others from the community in front of the Marina’s Boardwalk Pavilion, where a new sign will be unveiled.
