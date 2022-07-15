Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – City Council, at its July 12 meeting, introduced an ordinance to amend its zoning map so that adjacent plots are properly and logically identified as residential, commercial, or other purposes.  

Council President Mary Tighe, Council member J. B. Feeley, and Municipal Solicitor Paul Baldini commented that they “had gone over all the overlaps to comb out and move problematic areas into more appropriate zones."  

The revised zoning map now goes to the Planning Board for a consistency review, per Sea Isle’s Master Plan. The second reading and public hearing are expected to be held Aug. 9.  

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

