SEA ISLE CITY – City Council, at its regular meeting May 24, passed a resolution to go out for a bid to provide asbestos abatement services for the former school building at 4501 Park Rd.  

The site will be the location for the new and long-awaited community center for the municipality.  

“This is the first step in demolition of this building, which will lead to a planned request for bids this summer to begin construction of our new community center," said Mayor Leonard Desiderio. 

