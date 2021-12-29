SEA ISLE CITY – For what is likely to be its last important decision of 2021, the Sea Isle City Council awarded a $685,000 contract for architectural services for the town’s new community and recreation center. The decision was made Dec. 28 at the Council’s final meeting of the year.
The professional services contract with Toms River architect Henry Hengchua was the next step to be taken before the city can embark on funding the project.
The vision for the center, to be located at the former school site on Park Rd., has been in the public domain for several years.
The school itself is currently used for various community events including the traditional New Year’s Eve celebration for children, which was cancelled this year because of heating issues with the building.
George Savastano, Sea Isle’s business administrator, said construction is expected to begin by summer and take up to 18 months to complete. He said that “barring any significant delays, [the] center will be ready for public enjoyment by 2023.”
The site of the community center will take up the entire block encompassed by Park Rd., Central Ave., 45th and 46th streets.
The building’s proposed design includes multi-purpose spaces for both community enjoyment and recreation including a gym, indoor track, and rooms for local community groups to meet and hold events.
The project has been the target of council scrutiny and has received resident criticism from those who say it is too expensive or that its functions have not been well thought out. Other critics say that its proposed uses are too optimistic regarding cost and frequency of its use.
Mayor Leonard Desiderio has often said that Sea Isle needs and deserves this community center, and he is “totally committed” to getting the project finished as an “investment in Sea Isle’s future.”
City administration organized surveys for resident input as to the features they would support and on Dec. 4 held a town hall meeting with a display of blueprints. City officials were here given an opportunity to answer questions from residents and taxpayers.
As a result of the town hall meeting, Council members Jack Gibson and Mary Tighe, who voted against funding the center in October, reversed their positions so that the whole Council now fully backs construction plans.
Earlier this year, the city shared preliminary renderings with the public from the architect that reflect both surface and underground parking and generous landscaping.
“We want the building to blend into the neighborhood and not look institutional,” Savastano explained.
Regarding the design’s aesthetics , Council member William Kehner asked for more “pizzazz” such as more windows and design elements. Savastano said small refinements could be addressed to satisfy these types of concerns.
At its Dec. 14 meeting, Council gave its formal green light to move ahead with funding the project, with Desiderio at the time noting the center would have “only a minimal impact on local taxes.”
City auditor Leon Costello estimated the project would cost a homeowner with a property assessed at $1 million about $90 annually.
The next significant step for construction is for Council to consider a bond ordinance to fund the project.
Once that funding is approved, the city will go out for competitive bids from construction contractors to break ground and build, Savastano said.
To contact Camille Sailer, email csailer@cmcherald.com.