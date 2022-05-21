96th Street Bridge - File Photo

STONE HARBOR - The 96th Street Bridge along Stone Harbor Boulevard is currently unable to open for vessels due to worn mechanical components that require replacement said county officials.

A contractor working for the county will install new replacement parts for the bascule span gearing mechanism May 23.

In order to safely and efficiently complete this work, traffic will need be reduced to one lane over the bridge. The contractor will be onsite to begin to set up the traffic control measures at 7:00 A.M. on Monday.

Traffic will be in the alternating pattern until 3:30 p.m. when all work is anticipated to be completed. Upon completion of the work, normal traffic patterns will resume.

Motorists are advised to allow for a little more time to cross the bridge and to use caution as they cross.

