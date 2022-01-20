Beautiful,Sunset,At,The,North,Sea
STONE HARBOR - During the public comment period at Stone Harbor Borough Council's Jan. 18 meeting, Geoffrey Woolery, speaking for the Stone Harbor Property Owners Association (SHPOA), called on the borough to host a public session on the latest information concerning the two Ocean Wind projects that would place almost 200 wind turbines off the shoreline from Ocean City to Cape May. 

In November 2021, Ocean City hosted town hall that drew interest from over 400 residents both in-person and online. The council was told that SHPOA has been fielding calls from its members, asking questions about the status of the projects. 

Woolery said that Ocean Wind I is currently preparing its environmental impact statement, which is due in May. What will follow the release of the draft report will be a 45-day federal public comment period. 

The council was being asked to arrange a meeting similar to Ocean City’s, to provide residents of Seven Mile Island with the most up-to-date information. The goal is to prepare them to offer informed public comments when the Ocean Wind I report is released. 

SHPOA is offering to provide whatever help they can in planning for and hosting such an event. Woolery said there was an “urgency” to get this before council, so planning can start soon given the rapidly approaching schedule for federal public comment. 

