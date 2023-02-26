Shore Medical Center

Shore Medical Center

 Courtesy Google Maps

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SOMERS POINT - Shore Medical Center, in Somers Point, received a $550,000 Emergency Rural Health Care grant for the creation of an infectious disease, 10-bed isolation unit in its Emergency Department.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments