The Cape May County Sheriff’s Office adds nine new sergeants to its Corrections Division in a Feb. 24 ceremony held at the Cape May County Public Safety Training Center. 

COURT HOUSE – The Cape May County Sheriff’s Office promoted nine sheriff’s officers from the Corrections Division to the rank of sergeant and two to the rank of lieutenant in a Feb. 24 ceremony at the Cape May County Public Safety Training Center. 

The Cape May County Sheriff’s Office adds two new lieutenants, Lt. Steven Prince and Lt. William Weatherby, during a Feb. 24 ceremony. 
The Cape May County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division gives five Honorable Service Awards to corrections police officers for their roles in safely restraining a violent inmate, preventing injuries to the inmate and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel. 
Officer William Berry receives a Lifesaving Award for actions while he was still in the academy. He saved an elderly woman from a housefire in his neighborhood.  
Officer Mark Howard earned the Sheriff’s Achievement Award for the assistance he gave to detectives, Sept. 24, leading to the arrest of the suspect charged with two deaths at a pop-up car rally in Wildwood.  

