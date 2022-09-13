OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Council unanimously passed a resolution, Sept. 8, supporting a bill creating a “Parents Bill of Rights,” which would give parents more control of what their children are being taught, The Press of Atlantic City reported.
The resolution comes after concern over new state standards that include teaching about sexuality and gender.
According to The Press, more than 100 members of the public gathered on the street across from city hall prior to the Ocean City meeting in order to voice opposition to the new standards.
In August, the Board of Education voted 6-5 to accept the state standards. However, newly hired Superintendent Matthew Friedman said Ocean City Schools would consider local sensibilities in enacting the state standards, The Press reported.
Meanwhile, as of Sept. 12, an online petition in response to the rally garnered 3,797 signatures. The petition essentially called for an end to hatred targeting LGBT+ students, and gave the message, “Queer kids belong here,” The Press reported.
The new state standards were approved in 2020 to go into effect in 2022. The standards cover multiple topics, including nutrition, exercise and mental health, as well as the risks of tobacco, alcohol and drugs. But it is the language on sexuality that has drawn the most criticism.
