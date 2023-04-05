MT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – For years, Middle Township has seen increases in its fees at the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA). A big part of the problem was aging and continued deterioration of the township’s sewer system, which increasingly saw rainwater infiltration into the flow to the MUA. This meant that the township was paying to have the MUA treat clean water.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments