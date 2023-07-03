Wildwood Boardwalk

Folks enjoy a sunny summer’s day on the boardwalk in Wildwood.

 James Kirkikis/Shutterstock.com

TRENTON - The New Jersey Senate approved legislation sponsored by Senator Michael Testa that would establish a Boardwalk Preservation Fund to construct, repair, and maintain boardwalks and structures throughout the state’s coastal communities.

