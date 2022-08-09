CAPE MAY – As part of his 2022 Jersey Summer Road Trip,U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) joined stakeholders and local elected officials for a tour of the Harriet Tubman Museum of New Jersey in Cape May August 8.
The Harriet Tubman Museum of New Jersey opened their doors on Juneteenth 2021 and features artifacts and art from Harriet Tubman’s time in New Jersey when she worked as a cook in a Cape May hotel and raised funds to rescue enslaved people. The museum also highlights the history of Cape May as a crucial stop on the Underground Railroad and a center of abolitionist activity.
“Harriet Tubman is a personal hero of mine and was a harbinger of hope for many,” said Sen. Booker. “Even after securing her own freedom, Tubman led hundreds of other people held as slaves out of bondage, a testament to her unfathomable courage and righteous calling. I am proud to see her incredible life memorialized at this museum and am grateful for the stakeholders and members of the community who led a grassroots effort to preserve the rich history of the African American community in Cape May and New Jersey’s legacy as a beacon of freedom.”
“Senator Booker has been an important supporter of the Harriet Tubman Museum of New Jersey since its inception,” said Cynthia Mullock, Executive Director of the Harriet Tubman Museum of New Jersey. “Considering his own inspiring advocacy for issues of social justice and human dignity, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to share Harriet Tubman's time in Cape May, the narratives of the abolitionist community who supported her, and our "small museum with a big story" with him today.”
Booker’s 2022 Jersey Summer Road Trip features a series of events spanning the Garden State that will highlight the priorities he continues to fight for in the Senate on behalf of state residents.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.