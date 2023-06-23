Offshore Wind Turbines
WEST WILDWOOD – Although West Wildwood is a back bay community, Commissioner Joseph Segrest asked his fellow commissioners to join Cape May County in voicing opposition to wind farms in the Atlantic Ocean. 

