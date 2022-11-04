OCEAN CITY - A seedling from one of the oldest and largest trees in New Jersey is now growing at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean City. Representatives of Ocean City’s Shade Tree Commission and Public Works team members helped plant the seedling and protect it with split-rail fencing.
For more than 500 years, the “Salem Oak” stood in the historic city of Salem, N.J. The majestic white oak was more than 100 feet tall with a trunk circumference of approximately 22 feet and its crown spanning 104 feet. Its age exceeded the lifespan of most white oaks, which typically live 200 to 300 years. It was the sole surviving tree from the original forest that covered the land when Quaker John Fenwick, founder of Salem, first arrived at New Jersey in 1675. According to legend, Fenwick met with the Lenni Lenape and signed a peace treaty under the oak’s branches.
The “Salem Oak” fell to the ground in 2019, but foresters in the state Forest Service had already collected acorns from the iconic tree. From them, nearly 1,200 seedlings sprouted and were nurtured in the greenhouse at the New Jersey Forest Service Nursery in Jackson Township. The state Department of Environmental Protection is making the seedlings available to each of New Jersey’s municipalities.
The seedling represents an important bridge connecting the Salem Oak’s past with New Jersey’s future by helping to reduce the harmful effects of climate change, the DEP says.
“It’s an honor to have a piece of living history here in Ocean City, and I hope the new tree long outlives us all,” Mayor Jay Gillian said.
The city plans to have an informational sign made to place at the site.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.