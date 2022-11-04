Salem Oak in Ocean City.jpg

The Salem Oak seedling in Ocean City, protected by a newly constructed fence.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - A seedling from one of the oldest and largest trees in New Jersey is now growing at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean City. Representatives of Ocean City’s Shade Tree Commission and Public Works team members helped plant the seedling and protect it with split-rail fencing.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments