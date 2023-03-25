VILLAS – Lower Township Council is requesting Cape May County conduct a traffic study that includes the 800 block of Seashore Road to get a picture of the speed drivers are traveling.
Township Manager Mike Laffey said the traffic study was sought at the request of a Seashore Road resident who was concerned about the apparent speeding in that area.
The resident requested the speed limit be reduced. The township followed up March 20 by passing a resolution requesting the county perform a traffic study “in light of reports of excessive speeding” along Seashore Road, saying it was in the best interest of the public to make the request.
County Engineer Robert Church said a traffic study may be conducted if a resident appeals to the governing body to lower the speed limit.
Church said in the case of Seashore Road (CR 626), the county has previously performed a speed survey at a target location along Seashore Road based upon a previous request. However, the county would be including a speed study of the entire corridor as part of a larger engineering design for the resurfacing of Seashore Road.
That engineering effort will commence in the late spring and authorization for the construction project is anticipated to be in September 2024.
