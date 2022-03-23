image002-2.jpg

The public is invited to attend Sea Isle City’s 2022 Vietnam War Veteran’s Day Ceremony at 3:00 PM on March 29 at Veterans Park. Shown are Vietnam veterans who attended 2019’s ceremony. 

SEA ISLE CITY – After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, the public is invited to attend Sea Isle City’s 2022 Vietnam War Veteran’s Day Ceremony, which will take place at Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue, March 29, at 3 p.m. 

During the ceremony, Mayor Leonard Desiderio will be joined by representatives from VFW Post 1963 and other members of the community to offer words of praise for the men and women who served in the Vietnam War. 

Additionally, the ceremony will include the placing of a wreath at the base of the park’s Memorial Fountain, and the unveiling of a new bronze plaque in honor of all American military members who were prisoners of war or are missing in action. 

