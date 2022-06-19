Swimming,Pool stock
SEA ISE CITY – City Council withdrewan ordinance to amend building setbacks for accessory structures, specifically pertaining to pools June 14.  

As discussed previously, the original intent was to decrease the minimum allowable setback from 5 feet to 3 feet.  

The ordinance was initiated in light of the many requests to build new pools that have required variances. The Planning and Zoning boardshave had to make exceptions to the current setback regulations given the tight parameters on the island 

According to Municipal Solicitor Paul Baldini, more discussion is required regarding details of the regulation and related resident concerns.  

