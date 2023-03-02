Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY - At its Feb. 28 meeting, Sea Isle City Council introduced an ordinance that reduces the speed limit for the entire length of Park Road from 25 mph to 15 mph.

