SEA ISLE CITY - At its Feb. 28 meeting, Sea Isle City Council introduced an ordinance that reduces the speed limit for the entire length of Park Road from 25 mph to 15 mph.
If the ordinance is adopted at its second reading March 28, the change in speed limit will be year-round. The resolution states a goal of increasing pedestrian safety.
This lowering of speed on a significant thoroughfare in the city joins with similar efforts in other county shore towns aimed at increasing the safety of the roads, especially for pedestrians.
Cape May has recently engaged in a citywide lowering of speed limits. Cape May was supported by the other two municipalities on Cape Island, West Cape May and Cape May Point. At the urging of all three towns, the county also lowered the speed limit on county roads in the area.
Stone Harbor is engaged in a planning effort with the county to alter the traffic pattern and pedestrian walk signals at one of its busiest business district intersections at Third Avenue and 96th Street. The goal again is to reduce the potential threat to pedestrians crossing at the intersection.
In 2022, state police fatal crash statistics show that the county had 15 crash fatalities of which eight were pedestrians, two of which occurred on busy pedestrian streets in Cape May and Ocean City.
