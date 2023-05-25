Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY - Sea Isle City was the first municipality in Cape May County to achieve a prestigious level 3 status in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS) program.

That status provided a 35% discount to city property owners in National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies. It also meant that the city had taken several actions that went well beyond NFIP minimum standards for protection of lives and property from flooding. 

