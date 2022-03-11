Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – At its March 8 meeting, Sea Isle City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of additional video surveillance system cameras along the core business district of the Promenade and JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue near the Wawa. 

Council members Frank Edwardi and Jack Gibson were absent from the meeting.  

The amount of the contract is $195,693 and the provider of the equipment is New Jersey Business Systems in Robbinsville.  

"These cameras will assist police to keep us all safe and prevent harm to people and property," said Mayor Leonard Desiderio. "The cameras are just another tool we're using to best monitor large crowds."  

While there have been resident concerns about this type of surveillance anecdotally, most are in support, especially given some unruly behavior among big congregations of mostly teenagers who gathered on Sea Isle's beaches and Promenade last summer.  

During public comment, resident Ann Organ asked, “Don't we already have cameras?”  

Council input was that these cameras will augment existing camera installations. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments