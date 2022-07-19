Sea,Isle,City,,New,Jersey,-,July,05,,2021:,Beach

 

SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio informed the public and City Council, at its regular meeting July 12, that the municipality will be receiving a new cycle of beach replenishment next year.  

“This news is really good for Sea Isle,” he said. “The contract is expected to start March 2023 in the amount of $30 million and will include Strathmere, as well as the south section of Ocean City.  

"This is the second round of replenishment under the federal beach replenishment program started in 2015, which is slated to run 50 years,” he continued. 

