SEA ISLE CITY - At the April 25 Sea Isle City Council meeting, Solicitor Paul Baldini responded to questions concerning the city’s recent loss of its level 3 Community Rating System (CRS) status.
Sea Isle was designated a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) CRS level 4 community April 1. The drop from a level 3 to a 4 means that Sea Isle property owners who initiate or renew a National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy will lose the 35% discount they had enjoyed as a level 3 community and move to a 30% discount on policy premiums.
The CRS program rewards communities that engage in floodplain management practices that exceed the minimum requirements of the NFIP. Communities earn points for embracing FEMA-endorsed practices. At various point thresholds, class levels that carry corresponding flood insurance discounts are designated.
This year, points provided by FEMA in 2013 following Superstorm Sandy reached their 10-year expiration date. The points were an incentive for communities to adopt Advisory Base Flood Elevation Maps.
As Baldini explained it, Sea Isle was not in a position within its three-year cycle for reevaluation to seek replacement points for those that expired. That left the city short of the point total needed to retain its level 3 status.
Baldini said the city will participate in a FEMA modification review prior to October with the expectation that it will have sufficient points earned through other flood mitigation efforts to regain its previous status level.
“It is our expectation that as of Oct. 1, we will be back to a level 3,” Baldini said.
Baldini told the council that the city had been very close to a level 2 status, which would earn a 40% discount for property owners. It is the city’s intent to continue to work for that level 2 designation as soon as the level 3 is regained in October. The best that a pre-October modification review can accomplish is to have the city regain its earlier status.
A FEMA report lists Sea Isle as having 5,741 NFIP policies in force, with $1.4 billion of coverage and written premiums of $2.9 million.
Premiums can move higher for some property owners as new policies are written, or existing ones come up for renewal due to the recent imposition of FEMA’s new risk rating system.
The Sea Isle downgrading, however temporary it turns out to be, leaves only neighboring Avalon as a CRS level 3 community in the State of New Jersey. Cape May County now has two level 4 communities, which are Sea Isle and Ocean City.
Two other communities in Cape May County lost ground with respect to their CRS ratings in April. Cape May Point moved from a level 6 to a level 7.
The biggest drop occurred in Stone Harbor, which moved from a level 5 to a level 7. Stone Harbor is also hoping to regain its previous level 5 status through a modification review visit, which the borough is seeking to have prior to July. If successful, the regained level 5 status in Stone Harbor would also take effect in October.
