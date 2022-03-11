Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY - During Sea Isle City Council's March 8 meeting, Mayor Leonard Desiderio announced that the city is applying for two grants under the county’s Open Space program.  

One is for a dog park and the other is for a scenic wildlife and observation tower at the north end of the city, both in the vicinity of 712 Landis Avenue.  

According to the mayor, when the city last examined its master plan, the dog park was among the top priorities among construction options, with about 40% of nearly 2,500 respondents supporting the initiative.  

As to the observation tower, the mayor stated, "Views will be of environmentally protected areas of the marsh and wetlands, along with fantastic views of the beach and ocean." 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments