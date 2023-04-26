Sea Isle City Community Center

An artist's rendering of the proposed Sea Isle City community center.

 File Photo

SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City Council authorized the advertisement of bids for the construction of the city’s long-awaited community center April 25. In February, the city made an award for site preparation at the location of the former public school building.

