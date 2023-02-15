Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY - Yet another dead whale washed up on a New Jersey beach Feb. 13. At a Feb. 14 Sea Isle City Council meeting, some residents urged the municipality to “play an active role” in the emerging crisis involving sea mammals.

