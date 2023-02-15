SEA ISLE CITY - Yet another dead whale washed up on a New Jersey beach Feb. 13. At a Feb. 14 Sea Isle City Council meeting, some residents urged the municipality to “play an active role” in the emerging crisis involving sea mammals.
Mike Monichetti used public comment to argue that the whales washing up on the beaches are only a part of those endangered or harmed.
“Some are still floating out there at sea,” he said.
Monichetti also did not accept the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) argument that several of the dead whales show signs of injury from impact with large ships.
He offered an alternative explanation, saying, “If they are floating at sea, the whales could be hit after they were dead.”
NOAA officials have confirmed that 15 dead whales have washed up on the shoreline in the greater mid-Atlantic area, with nine in New York and New Jersey.
While NOAA says that ships and fishing nets are the culprits in the cases where necropsies have been performed, elected officials from several coastal communities in the Garden State have called for a pause in offshore wind activities until more is known about why the number of whale deaths is increasing.
Sea Isle Solicitor Paul Baldini Jr. argued that the federal agencies that have oversight on the offshore wind initiative are not waiting for completed environmental studies before progressing with preconstruction work.
Nothing said was new. Arguments that the offshore wind initiative is having unintended environmental consequences have been made in towns all along the coast, but the chorus of voices is growing in number and decimals, as the whale fatalities continue to give what some believe to be evidence of some form of crisis at sea.
