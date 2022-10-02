SEA ISLE CITY - Residents took the opportunity during the public comment portion of the city council meeting Sept. 27 to enumerate various concerns that they suggest would enhance life in Sea Isle City.
Individuals who identified themselves as decades-long homeowners and residents trooped to the podium to push for improvements that they believe will make life in the shore town more pleasant and safe.
The first issue mentioned was that Sea Isle's beaches need more porta-a-potties positioned along various beach entrances, close to the current beach patrol storage boxes.
“This expansion alone in and of itself will make time at the beach so much more pleasant,” said the resident.
Next, a couple of women who said they are seniors, commented that more must be done to actually get them to the beach in the face of limited mobility.
“Beach access is not necessarily being improved by Mobi Mats which are usually buried under sand. Public works can't get to all as soon as possible to clear as needed,” the woman complained. “Avalon has gravel, Cape May has wood planks, and even Wildwood with its wide beaches has smoother and better access; these are all better solutions.”
The second senior noted that she has seen others suffer injuries. She said that those who use walking devices such as canes or walkers are even stopping at the point of the mats and sitting there instead of futilely trying to traverse the sand.
Mayor Leonard Desiderio noted that procurement of more Mobi Mats is not the main issue.
“That's a matter of funding, and we always ensure we include more Mobi Mats in each annual budget. What is really needed beyond the mats is more city staff to help people who need it.”
The mayor pointed out that finding people to employ is difficult right now.
“However, we are committed to making our beaches as accessible as possible for all residents and visitors. Next summer will be no exception,” said Desiderio.
Following the discussion of beach access, another resident came before the council to urge better-positioned signage on municipal jetties
“At high tide, these signs are not visible, and people don't even realize they are near the rocks until it’s too late. It's a very dangerous situation that needs fixing,” the man said.
Next was a resident recommending that “the city provide more basketball courts for the kids.” She said that additional courts would be a good way to occupy adolescents. The resident suggested the area near the dog park as an option for creating a space for juveniles and getting them off the Promenade.
Finally, responding to an inquiry by a member of the local fishing community, solicitor Paul Baldini replied that the city is moving ahead with its efforts to resolve the tensions among the fishing, beach and surfing communities.
“The first meeting among relevant city officials is Oct. 7 and follow-up meetings with the fishing and surf communities will be soon after,” said Baldini. “Meetings are not open to the public because the administration wants to keep discussions focused and thus, helpful. Those who indicated an interest in participating will be included. Details of meeting results will be posted on the city website.”
Thoughts about what else needs improvement? Email csailer@cmcherald.com.