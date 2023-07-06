SEA ISLE CITY - Sea Isle City held its annual reorganization meeting, July 1, with Mayor Leonard Desiderio taking his oath of office for the ninth time since first assuming the office in 1993.
Also sworn in were William Kehner Sr. and FrankEdwardiJr., both of whom ran with Desiderio in the May municipal elections. None of the three faced opposition.
Desiderio’s inaugural address focused on priorities for the coming year. He spoke first on the upcoming beach replenishment project scheduled for the fall. It is the second such replenishment since the city became part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 50-year shore protection plan. Desiderio called the city's beaches “our greatest natural asset and number one draw.”
With even sunny day flooding on the rise throughout the county’s island resorts, Desiderio moved next to a focus on flood mitigation.Hespoke of “multiple initiatives to continue to improve our flood mitigation efforts.”
The natural segue was then to the city's ongoing involvement in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Sea Isle expects to regain a coveted level three status in Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Community Rating System by October.
The long-term mayor assured the public that Sea Isle is in “outstanding financial shape.” He reminded the public that property owners saw no increase in the local purpose tax rate in three out of the last four years. The one exception, 2021, had a minimal “under one half of a penny” rise due to the “impact of the pandemic."
Desiderio touched on the importance of public safety and the vulnerabilities to which the city has been exposed given legislation in Trenton that he considers “ill-conceived.”
Officials claim limits placed on police have allowed rowdy groups of juveniles to disrupt the peace, engage in illegal consumption of alcohol and marijuana, and engage in destructive behavior.
Desiderio spoke of actions the city has taken, noting, “Our actions have made a difference.”
The final item on Desiderio’s list was one the city has worked on for some time, a new community recreation center. Desiderio called the center that is nearing the start of construction “the only missing piece” in the city’s public facilities. The project is expected to go out for public bidding in July.
One action taken by the council at the meeting was the appointment of council member J. B. Feeley as president of the council for the coming year. Sea Isle rotates the position each year.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.